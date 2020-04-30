Left Menu
Nepali dies in massive landslides in HP's Kinnaur, apple orchards damaged

PTI | Kinnaur | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:33 IST
Nepali dies in massive landslides in HP's Kinnaur, apple orchards damaged

A 40-year-old Nepali labourer died while several apple orchards were damaged in massive landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Thursday, police said. A permanent resident of Delakh village in Nepal's Bardiya district, the victim Subash Bahadur was working as a caretaker for Pangi resident Sanam Guru's orchard for about a decade.

Kinnaur Superintendent of Police Saju Ram Rana said the Nepal national was in the house located in the orchard when massive landslides hit Pangi village in Kalpa. A number of labourers working in various orchards saved themselves as they ran helter-skelter on seeing boulders coming towards them from hilltops.

A number of apple orchards were damaged due to landslides. Patwari Shamsher and the police visited the spot following the disaster.

