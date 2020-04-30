Left Menu
COVID-19: Over 300 held in Rajasthan so far for misbehaving with frontline workers

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:12 IST
COVID-19: Over 300 held in Rajasthan so far for misbehaving with frontline workers

Over 300 people have been arrested in Rajasthan so far for allegedly misbehaving with people who are at the frontline of the battle against coronavirus, an official said on Thursday. Additional Director General of Police (Crime) BL Soni said the incidents of assault on frontline workers are being dealt with strictly.

"Medical and police personnel are working with promptness to protect the public from the coronavirus pandemic. Misbehaviour or attack on them cannot be tolerated," Soni said. "The Rajasthan Police has arrested more than 300 people for misbehaving with the warriors," he said.

The officer said 1,810 FIRs were registered against 4,096 people for defying the lockdown. He said 182 FIRs have been registered against 255 people for misusing social media.

Over 2.24 lakh vehicle owners were fined for traveling without reason amid the lockdown and 1.14 lakh vehicles were impounded under the MV Act, he said, adding that fine of more than Rs 3.63 crore was collected. He said police are also keeping a close watch on the people involved in black marketing.

As many as 113 cases have been registered under the Essential Commodities Act against shopkeepers found to be involved in black marketing during the lockdown..

