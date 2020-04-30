1,539 permits issued to nomads for cattle grazing in J&K's Rajouri

Facilitating nomads in their annual journey to the upper reaches to graze their cattle, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued more than 1,500 permits to them to travel up to high-altitude pasture lands in the Union territory. The Rajouri district administration on Thursday held a special camp at the tehsil office in Rajouri where 305 permits were issued to the nomads, official said.

With this, the total number of permits issued to them has gone up to 1,539, they added. The nomads in whose favour the permits have been issued belong to villages including Farwala, Palam, Nagrota, Sankari, Kotedhara, Ladhote, Badhun, Dassal, Jattan, Jandidhari, Nagoon and Thudi area of Rajouri tehsil, they said.

The whole exercise has been done by Rajouri Tehsildar Sheraz Chowhan as per the directions of the Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh. Prior to the permits issued on Thursday, Chowhan said 1,234 permits were issued in favour of nomads that are being collected through lambardars and chowkidars of the area and facilitated through Patwari Halqa concerned as the public is not allowed due to the lockdown restrictions.

Such camps would be conducted on a regular basis in future amid the COVID19 crisis to mitigate the sufferings of the nomads and to ensure their convenience during their journey to the upper reaches, he said..