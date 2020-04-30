Left Menu
Noida: Workers at COVID-19 ward in hospital allege PPE shortage, DM assures safety kits

PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:29 IST
Around a dozen sanitation workers here alleged shortage of protective gear at a government hospital where coronavirus patients are being treated and staged a protest outside the camp office of the district magistrate. They protested outside the office of District Magistrate Suhas L Y who said the matter was being looked into and assured that they would be provided with safety kits.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 138 positive cases of coronavirus and is among the worst-hit districts in the state, even as 88 patients have recovered here till Thursday evening. "We are being exploited at the district hospital. There is no facility, nothing for us. They give us plastic in the name of kit (protective gear) and tell us to work in wards having COVID-19 patients," Neeraj Kumar, a sanitation worker, claimed.

"Officials tell us work if you want or leave, this is how it is," Kumar alleged. The sanitation workers also sought an increment in their salaries.

DM Suhas said officials concerned have been directed to provide personal protection equipment (PPE) to these "corona warriors" and also assured taking up the demand of their salary hike with the state government. "The chief medical superintendent has been instructed to provide sanitation workers all necessary protective gear, or PPE, and whatever is needed. The city magistrate has also been asked to check and verify if the work has been done," he said.

"They have also sought a hike in salaries. Communication has been made to the state government and whatever is their demand, it will be taken into account," the DM added..

