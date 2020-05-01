Left Menu
Pune civic body to ease curbs in certain areas post May 3

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-05-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 00:24 IST
The civic administration has decided to reduce the number of coronavirus containment zones in Pune city after May 3 and give some relaxations in the non-hotspots. "Barring hotspots or red zones in the central Pune, we are planning to give some relaxations in some non-hotspot areas of Pune which are unaffected (by the disease)," said Shekhar Gaikwad, municipal commissioner.

He said as far as lifting of the lockdown (in force till May 3) is concerned, it is the central government's call but in the non-hotspot areas, some restrictions can be removed and commercial establishments such as bakeries, salons and electronics shops can be allowed to function. "Currently all wards under Pune municipal limits come under containment zones but we will reduce their number after May 3," he said.

He added that IT companies located in Pune limits can also be given some relaxations and allowed to reopen. Gaikwad, however, said that restrictions will be in force in red zones.

