People flout social distancing norms at Delhi's Ghazipur fruit and vegetable market
Social distancing norms were flouted at the vegetable and fruit market in Ghazipur on Friday as people thronged the market in large numbers amid the lockdown.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 11:58 IST
Social distancing norms were flouted at the vegetable and fruit market in Ghazipur on Friday as people thronged the market in large numbers amid the lockdown. People were also seen crowding at the gates to enter the vegetable market.
The barricades at the entry and exit points of the vegetable and fruit market--as a measure to restrict movement --were pushed aside by the crowd. Some individuals were also seen not wearing masks despite the fact that they have been made compulsory by the Delhi Government.
This incident comes on the back of 11 traders, who are associated with Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi, having tested positive for the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghazipur
- Delhi
- Narendra Modi
- Delhi Government
- COVID
ALSO READ
Doctor tests positive for COVID-19 in New Delhi
Delhi Police constable alleges SHO hit him after argument as he was not wearing mask
72 families home-quarantined in South Delhi after pizza delivery boy tests COVID-19 positive
Social distancing observed in Delhi Sabzi mandis amid lockdown extension
Delhi HC refuses to give urgent hearing to PIL seeking waiver of school fees during COVID-19 lockdown