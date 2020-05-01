2 held for diverting truckload of medical goods for sale

2 held for diverting truckload of medical goods for salePTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-05-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 12:22 IST
A driver and a helper have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district for allegedly planning to sale medical goods that were dispatched from Mumbai for Gurgaon, police said on Friday
A search was conducted after the truck of medical goods went missing and the vehicle was found at the Civil Lines police station area here on Thursday evening, an officer said
The truck driver and helper were planning to sell the goods and they had removed the GPS on the vehicle. The two have been arrested, the officer added.
