Sadhguru's painting goes under the hammer; fetches Rs 4.14 crore for Isha's COVID-19 relief work

An abstract painting by Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation titled 'To Live Totally!' was sold out for Rs 4.14 crore for the 5 x 5 ft canvas.

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-05-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 13:14 IST
Image Credit: ANI

An abstract painting by Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation titled 'To Live Totally!' was sold out for Rs 4.14 crore for the 5 x 5 ft canvas. The money raised will be used to fund Isha's coronavirus pandemic relief efforts in rural Tamil Nadu around Isha Yoga Center.

Recently, Sadhguru announced that whoever donates the maximum amount for the #BeattheVirus fund, will get the painting. He added that smaller copies of the painting will also be available for buyers. #BeattheVirus is Isha's on-ground campaign to prevent the pandemic from entering the villages of Thondamuthur block which has over 2 lakh residents.

A taskforce of nearly 700 Isha volunteers delivers cooked meals prepared in decentralized kitchens along with Nilavembu Kashayam, an immunity booster drink to the villages. The foundation has also set up a standby isolation ward in the Pooluvapatti Primary Health Center (PHC).

"Though the government and the administrations are doing much to reach out to the poorest of the poor in society, still many shall fall through the cracks. It is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure nobody goes into starvation mode," said Sadhguru. (ANI)

