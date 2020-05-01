Left Menu
8 COVID-19 patients cured of disease in Meghalaya: Sangma

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 01-05-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 13:21 IST
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said that eight COVID-19 patients, all family members of Dr. John L Sailo who died of the disease, have recovered. "Eight family members of Dr. Sailo have tested negative for COVID-19 for the third time. This means that they are now officially cured of the disease as per the WHO protocol," Sangma told Doordarshan in an interview on Thursday.

A total of 12 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Meghalaya of which one person, Dr. Sailo, has died and eight of his family members have recovered, which means there are three active cases in the state, a Health official said. Sangma had on Thursday said that two of the three remaining COVID-19 patients have tested negative for the disease for the first time.

"Two more positive cases who are being treated at Civil Hospital, Shillong, have tested negative today and they are in the process of recovery. They will be tested again after 24 hours as per protocol...," Sangma tweeted.

