583 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths reported in Maharashtra
583 new cases and 27 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-05-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 13:28 IST
583 new cases and 27 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today. "A total of 10,498 positive COVID-19 cases and 459 deaths have been reported in the state till date. The mortality rate stands at 4.37 per cent," Maharashtra Health Department said today.
A total of 35,043 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 8,889 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. There are 25,007 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present.
1,147 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)
