Court extends Wadhawan brothers' CBI custody in corruption case till May 8

A special court in Mumbai on Friday extended the CBI custody of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj, accused in a corruption case against former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor, till May 8, officials said. The court had earlier sent Kapil and his brother Dheeraj, who was the promoter of RKW Developers, to CBI custody till April 1 for questioning in the case, they said.

The Wadhawan brothers were arrested on April 26 from Mahabaleshwar, a hill station near Mumbai, nearly 50 days after they were booked in the multi-crore-rupee scam also involving Kapoor, former Yes Bank CEO and its co-founder. The agency sought extension of their remand on Friday, which was granted by the court, the officials said. "Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan were absconding since the beginning of the investigation and had evaded joining it," Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Spokesperson RK Gaur had said after their arrest.