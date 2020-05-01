2 doctors teams for medical check-up, COVID-19 testing at Azadpur Mandi

Left Menu
Two doctors teams are doing medical check-up and COVID-19 testing at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, said Adil Ahmed Khan, Chairman of Azadpur's Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:52 IST
Adil Ahmed Khan, Chairman of Azadpur's Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) speaking to ANI on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Two doctors teams are doing medical check-up and COVID-19 testing at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, said Adil Ahmed Khan, Chairman of Azadpur's Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC). "There was a demand for COVID-19 testing in Mandi, and pay heed to it. Delhi government has provided us teams of two doctors. Both teams are working at Mohalla Clinic in Azadpur Mandi. They are screening farmers, traders, labourers. They are also doing COVID-19 tests if they think someone needs to be tested after the screening," Khan told ANI.

Khan further said that these teams will continue doing medical check-up and testing. People were seen in the queue for medical check-up at Mohalla Clinic in Azadpur Mandi.

Earlier on Thursday, four traders associated with Azadpur Sabzi Mandi were tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. "They did not commute to and fro from the vegetable market. A total of 15 positive cases in the vegetable market have been reported so far," an Azadpur Mandi official stated.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said that the Azadpur Mandi was being disinfected and other preventive measures were being taken. "Azadpur Mandi is being properly disinfected. All the shops nearby, where COVID-19 positive cases were reported, have been sealed. All the precautionary measures are being taken," Jain earlier said.

The Azadpur Mandi continues to operate during the lockdown as the government has exempted all essential services from restrictions. (ANI)

