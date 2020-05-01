Left Menu
Development News Edition

Postal dept ferries 6 tonnes of medicine in UP during lockdown

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 17:37 IST
Postal dept ferries 6 tonnes of medicine in UP during lockdown

The Department of Posts has transported over six tonnes of medicines from one place to another in Uttar Pradesh during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, a senior official said here on Friday. "Big companies like Cipla and Torent had problems in distribution of medicines. They contacted us after which we ran intra-circle vehicles and connected with big cities and then other places,” UP’s Chief Post Master General,Kaushlendra Kumar Sinha told PTI-Bhasha.

“We booked over six tonnes of medicines through speed post and transported them. We also booked around 12,000 parcels and delivered them," he added. ''During the lockdown, many persons needed medicines and we never stopped delivering them. We get a number of queries. We have helpline numbers and website. We never stopped delivering medicines," said Sinha.

He said the department also delivered more than four lakh articles during the lockdown. "We tried our best to ensure that the postal department becomes a corona warrior and deliver things to people," he added.

Sinha said in entire country, a road transport network has been created and transportation of medicines and other essential goods started last Friday. Free ration and food packets were also distributed by the department employees, he added.

He said the department had given Rs 2.21 crore to PM care fund..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Chevron turns a profit but warns of pain ahead

Chevron turned a profit in the first quarter. But the company warned its financial picture is likely to be depressed in the future because of reduced demand caused by the coronavirus. The San Ramon, California-based oil producer brought in ...

Under new lockdown guidelines, limited number of activities will remain prohibited in country, irrespective of COVID-19 zones: MHA.

Under new lockdown guidelines, limited number of activities will remain prohibited in country, irrespective of COVID-19 zones MHA....

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides at open as Trump warns of new tariffs on China

U.S. stocks fell at open on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened to slap new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis, while Apple and Amazon became the latest companies to warn of more pain in the future.The Dow Jones Industr...

UP CM holds interaction with labourers via video conference

On the occasion of Labour Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday held an interaction with labourers in the state through video conference. Earlier today, the CM had said that the state government will deposit the second installment o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020