Kerala maoist case: NIA conducts searches in 2 locations, seizes docs

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at the residences of two persons, who were instrumental in recruiting as many college students into CPI(Maoist) outfit in Kozhikode and seized several documents. NIA said it conducted searches in the houses of Vijith Vijayan and Abhilash, both associated with proscribed terrorist organization CPI(Maoist) in Kozhikode.

"The suspects are being examined and further investigation in the case continues", the agency said in a statement. It said probe in the case has revealed that Vijith Vijayan and Abhilash were "instrumental in recruiting" the arrested accused Allan Shuaib and Thwaha as members of the banned outfit.

During searches, several digital devices including eight mobile phones, seven SIM cards, two memory cards, one laptop, seven pen drives and one voice recorder, nine books and numerous documents supporting left-wing extremism and CPI (Maoist) have been seized. The agency had on April 27 filed a charge sheet in the Ernakulam NIA Special Court against two college students Allan Shuaib (20) and Thwaha Fasal (24), who were arrested and another absconding accused C P Usman, 40 in the maoist case.

It had said "the investigation had revealed that all the three are members of the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI(Maoist) and had conducted secret meetings and unlawful activities for furthering the cause of the outfit. Thwaha and Allan, who were arrested by state police last year under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), were students of journalism and law respectively and the CPI (M)'s branch committee members in Kozhikode district.

Subsequently, the case was taken over by the NIA. The CPI(M) had in February expelled Allan and Thwaha from the party for their alleged Maoist links.

Meanwhile, the police conducted a search on Friday at the house of C P Jaleel, a Maoist, who was killed in an encounter in Wayanad in March last year. According to Malappuram Superintendent of Police, U Abdul Kareem, the search was conducted on a tip off that few affiliates of Jaleel and his brother were staying in the house at nearby Pandikkad.

"Other than the family of Jaleel, three men and three women were found in the house. Three of them were relatives of the family and three are outsiders," the official told PTI. Some documents and electronic gadgets have been recovered from Jaleel's house.

"No one has been arrested. The police team has recovered few pamphlets, phone memory cards and few sim cards from the house. We are keeping a vigil on them," he said.

Jaleel along with three other members of his armed gang had arrived at a resort in Lakkidi demanding food and money. He had been shot dead in a police encounter in March last year.

Maoists living inside the forest bordering Karnataka and Tamil Nadu often make flash visits to nearby markets in Wayanad and Malappuram districts to mobilise food materials from residents and shops in the vicinity..