Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 1,200 Bihari migrants in Rajasthan to leave for Patna in special train

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:31 IST
Nearly 1,200 Bihari migrants in Rajasthan to leave for Patna in special train

Nearly 1,200 Bihari migrants stranded in Rajasthan will board a special train from Jaipur to Patna on Friday night. An official of the North Western Railway said only the migrants identified by the state government will be allowed to board the special train after proper screening by medical teams.

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs gave permission to the railways to run special trains for migrants and those stranded in different parts of the country. Thousands of migrants were stranded in places across the country since the lockdown was enforced on March 25, many even attempting to walk home hundreds of kilometres away.

"Only those who have been identified by the state government will be travelling in the special train. The migrants will be brought to the railway station by state government officials and they will board the train after screening," NWR CPRO Abhay Sharma said. He said nearly 1,200 migrants are likely to travel in the train where the seating arrangement will be in accordance with social distancing norms.

The schedule of the next train will be decided as per the requirement of the state government, the official said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot welcomed the Centre's decision of running special trains to ferry migrants to their native places.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

McDonald's to reopen 15 outlets in UK this month, fast food fans relieved

McDonalds Corp said it would reopen 15 restaurants in the United Kingdom this month, only for delivery, leaving some fast food fans cheering. The company said it would announce the locations of the restaurants next week, with plans to open ...

A Minute With: Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashion

Even Tim Gunn, the immaculately dressed fashion mentor from Project Runway and Amazons new competition show Making the Cut, is finding it hard to get out of his pajamas these days.As much of the world shelters at home to prevent the spread ...

Help needed to distribute vaccines due to COVID-19 restrictions: UNICEF

Help is needed urgently to distribute vaccines worldwide amid dramatic shortages because of COVID-19 restrictions, the UN Childrens Fund UNICEF said on Friday. It has warned that youngsters lives are at stake owing to the dramatic decline i...

Taliban step up attacks on Afghan forces since signing US deal - data

The Taliban have mounted more than 4,500 attacks in Afghanistan, marking a sharp escalation in violence, in the 45 days since signing a deal with the United States that paves the way for a U.S. troop drawdown, according to data seen by Reut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020