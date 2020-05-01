Left Menu
COVID-19: Govt hikes MSP for minor forest produce to help tribal gatherers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:13 IST
The Centre on Friday revised the minimum support price (MSP) for minor forest produce, offering much-needed support to tribal gatherers in view of the "exceptional and very difficult" circumstances prevailing in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. The MSP for the minor forest produce (MFP) is reviewed once every three years by the pricing cell constituted under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, a statement said.

It said the competent authority has decided to relax the existing provisions in a centrally-sponsored scheme to revise the MSP of 49 MFP items covered under it "in view of the exceptional and very difficult circumstances currently prevailing in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic and to offer the much-needed support to the tribal MFP gatherers". The increase, ranging from 16 percent to 66 percent, is expected to provide an immediate and much-needed momentum to procurement of minor tribal produce in at least 20 states, the statement said.

