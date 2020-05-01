Left Menu
Schools may give provisional admission to class 10 students into class 11: CISCE

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Friday said that schools may give provisional admission to the class 10 students of Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) into class 11, subject to Board results.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Friday said that schools may give provisional admission to the class 10 students of Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) into class 11, subject to Board results. In a press statement, CISCE said that the schools may also begin or continue online classes for them while awaiting the conduct of remaining papers.

The revised dates for board examinations of remaining subjects will be conducted within a period of six to eight days that includes Saturday and Sunday and will be announced depending on the directives of central government on lockdown. "It shall announce the revised schedule of the examination eight days prior to the commencement of the examination," CISCE said.

The dates for the rescheduled papers will be communicated to the head of the schools via email and through CISCE portal. ICSE has six remaining subjects whereas Indian School Certificate (ISC) has eight which was suspended following the lockdown announcement by the central government.

For board-level exams schools have been requested to continue teaching as per the syllabus. This period may also be utilised to clear doubts of the students by the teachers for which exams are yet to be conducted. After the conduct of the remaining examination, the CISCE shall declare the results within a period of six to eight weeks.

It also stressed that in the online module for class one to eight the curriculum may be transacted using fun and creative lessons. (ANI)

