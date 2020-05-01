25 new cases of COVID-19 reported in J-K; 31 patients recovered today
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:55 IST
With 25 new COVID-19 positive cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) on Friday reached 639.
Principal Secretary Planning and Information, J&K, Rohit Kansal said that the recovery of patients today have exceeded the number of reported COVID-19 cases.
"Today's Status Update, Recoveries overtake new cases- 25 New Cases, 31 Recoveries; Total Cases now 639. Active Cases-384 (Jammu-6 Kashmir -378)," Kansal tweeted. (ANI)
