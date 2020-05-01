Left Menu
Gautam Buddh Nagar sees highest single day spike with 17 new COVID-19 cases, total tally 155

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:59 IST
Seventeen people, including four children, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday, the highest number of COVID-19 detections in a single day that has taken the district's tally to 155, officials said. On the other hand, two patients were discharged after their treatment for COVID-19, with the total number of cured patients reaching 90, the officials said.

"Total 333 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. Seventeen of them have tested positive and 316 tested negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 155," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. Of the new cases, 10 are from Noida's Sector 8 -- four males, aged 6, 10, 22 and 30, and six females, aged 12, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 30, according to officials.

Other cases from Noida include a man (25) from Sector 10 J J colony, a man (36) from Sector 9, two men aged 71 and 76 from sectors 15 and 55 besides a woman (32) from Sector 76, the officials said. In Greater Noida, a woman (27) from Bisrakh village and a man (55) from Pi 1 sector have tested positive for coronavirus, they added.

The district surveillance officer said two patients, a nine-year-old girl and a 39-year-old man, were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of those cured so far to 90. The number of active cases stands at 65, the official said. According to the Health Department, 3,618 samples were taken for COVID-19 test till Friday evening. So far, 2,161 people have been identified across Noida and Greater Noida who have travelled abroad in recent months and they have been put on surveillance, while another 697 were in institutional quarantine, it added.

There are currently 54 hotspots in Gautam Buddh Nagar which have been categorized into three zones -- red (new case detected in last 14 days), orange (no new case in last 14 days) and green (no new case in last 28 days)..

