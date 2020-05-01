Left Menu
IBF members hold video conference meeting with I&B minister, call for restarting content production

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation on Friday urged Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar to allow restarting of content production, facilitate clearance of government dues to broadcasters and not implement the New Tariff Order 2.0, sources said. In a video conference meeting, the IBF members also called on the minister to convey some key financial relief requests to the finance ministry, they said.

The issue of content production activity having stopped completely and thousands of artists not getting paid was raised with the minister, the sources said. Javadekar responded positively to the request and assured the IBF members that the ministry will take up the matter with the Maharashtra government as most of the production activities taking place in that state, an IBF source said.

The key issue of NTO 2.0 over which broadcasters have expressed a number of reservations was also discussed. The broadcasters called for not implementing it and the minister responded positively, an IBF source said. The IBF members also sought deferment on GST payments and TDS deposits, the sources said.

The minister said he would convey the requests to the finance ministry. The IBF members also sought deferment of payments for April, May and June to Prasar Bharati for DD free dish slots.

