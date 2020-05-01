Left Menu
400 West Bengal labourers begin homeward journey from Jharkhand

PTI | Pakur | Updated: 01-05-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:39 IST
About 400 migrant workers belonging to West Bengal on Friday began their journey back home from Jharkhand's Pakur district, officials said here. The workers completed the 28-day quarantine period, they said.

All of them underwent thermal screening and other health checks before boarding buses, officials said. The migrant workers, who hail from Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Malda districts, would be handed over to the nodal officers of West Bengal at the border, from where transport would be arranged to their destinations, the officials added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday had said that stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students would be allowed to move with conditions during the lockdown. The Railways on Friday ran its first special train to ferry 1,200 stranded migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand since its services were suspended due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

