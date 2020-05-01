Delhi records 223 new COVID-19 cases, tally now 3,738

Delhi recorded 223 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the tally to 3,738 with two more deaths being reported here, the government said. The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 now stands at 61.

A total of 1,167 patients have recovered till now, while there are 2,510 active cases, according to data shared by the Delhi government. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appointed representatives in all COVID hospitals, COVID health centres and COVID care centres to resolve grievances of patients and issues of medical staff pertaining to food, accommodation and sanitation.

Delhi LG Anil Baijal and Kejriwal through video conference discussed strategies to contain coronavirus in red zone districts of the national capital. During the meeting, they looked at the presentation prepared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on the present COVID-19 situation in Delhi.