Four zones de-contained across Delhi, containment zones now at 97

Four zones have been removed from the COVID-19 containment zones list in Delhi taking the total number of containment zones in the national capital at 97. The four zones that have been removed are from the list are--Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave in the East District which was contained on March 31; E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash in the South-East District, contained on April 12; Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase 1, Extension in East district, contained on April 2 and Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, contained on April 3 in the East district.

In an order issued on Thursday, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Delhi Government had stated that screening of all residents living in containment zones will be carried out at least three times within 14 days of the issuance of the notification of the containment zone and COVID-19 tests to be done as per the protocol. The Delhi Government has directed that the first screening of all residents within the containment zones, if not completed, should be concluded within three days of issue of this order.

Meanwhile, with a total of 223 fresh COVID-19 cases reported over the last 24 hours, the total novel coronavirus count in the national capital surged to 3,738 on Friday with the death toll linked to the infection climbing to 61. All 11 districts of Delhi have been categorized as Red Zone according to a list released by the Centre today.

Earlier Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that people living in coronavirus 'Red Zones' will be screened again for COVID-19. Jain said that medical teams will conduct door-to-door health checkups. (ANI)