Homebound migrant labourers complain of lack of assistance from helpline numbers

Migrant workers, who were walking to their homes in the lockdown, on Friday expressed disappointment over not getting assistance from helpline numbers.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-05-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 00:50 IST
Homebound migrant labourers complain of lack of assistance from helpline numbers
Migrant labourers walk back home after no assistance from helpline numbers. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Migrant workers, who were walking to their homes in the lockdown, on Friday expressed disappointment over not getting assistance from helpline numbers. Shiva Kumar, a labourer hailing from UP, said they stared walking from Hyderabed five days ago.

He said they were provided food and were assured help in transportation. "I don't think any arrangement has been made for labourers. We started walking from Hyderabad five days ago. We got some help from the police on our way. Here at Nagpur the government made some arrangement for us. They provided us food and said that they will arrange some transportation for us," he said.

Kumar said they were given helpline numbers. "We tried reaching for help. We called around ten times but we didn't get any response. It is always engaged. Many people are here from Uttar Pradesh. We don't know what the government is doing. We should've got at least some response," he said. "If we get transport, it'll be good. Some of us have got blisters on our feet by walking so much. We just want to reach home as soon as possible," he added.

Sadhik Ram, a labourer hailing from Chhattisgarh, said they left Hyderabad four days back. He said they sought help but nothing came from calls to helplines. "Later, we were told that people can come by making own arrangements and so we left," he said. (ANI)

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

