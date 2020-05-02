Couple commits suicide jumping in front of goods train in UP's Bhadohi

A couple ended their lives by allegedly jumping in front of a goods train near a railway crossing in Chaura area here, police said on Saturday. Their bodies were recovered near Kandhi railway crossing in the district, they said.

Chauri police station SHO said, "The deceased were residents of Jaunpur district. Sandeep Rajbhar (22) and Kajal Rajbhar were both from Hira Patti village of Jaunpur and were in love with each other. However, their relationship was opposed by their family members." On Friday, when they were speaking to each other on the phone, the girl's family members apparently snatched her mobile phone. The duo, later, left their homes on Friday afternoon and jumped before a moving goods train, the SHO claimed. Three mobile phones have been recovered from the couple. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem and a case has been registered, the SHO added.