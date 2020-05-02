Imphal East district admn asks stranded migrant workers to submit details to nodal officer

The Imphal East districtadministration has asked stranded migrant workers, who want toreturn to their home state, to submit their details to thenodal officer, an official said on Saturday

Deputy Commissioner of Imphal East, RangitabaliWaikhom in a statement said that migrant persons who arestranded in Imphal East district and are willing to go back totheir home state should submit information about their name,home state address, present address and mobile number to thenodal officer on the phone number 87876775459

The nodal officer after preparing a list based onstate-wise will then co-ordinate with nodal officers of otherstates for sending the migrant workers back to theirrespective states, the official added.