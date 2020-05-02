Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure participants attending hearing via video conference are properly dressed: CAT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 15:12 IST
Ensure participants attending hearing via video conference are properly dressed: CAT

The Central Administrative Tribunal, that adjudicates service matters of central government employees, has said that its benches in the red and orange zones would hear urgent matters via video conference and asked participants to be properly dressed, according to a Personnel Ministry statement issued on Saturday. As regards the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) benches that are in Red and Orange zones, the cases of urgent nature can be filed through electronic mail service (e-mail) by contacting the registrar of the concerned bench, who in turn shall furnish the e-mail id to the intending advocate or party, it said. “If the Registry is satisfied that the OA (original application or petition) is otherwise in order and needs to be dealt with urgently, the head of department (HoD) of the bench shall be informed of the same. “The HoD in turn shall decide whether or not to take up the case. If it is proposed to hear the case, it shall be done through CISCO WEBEX online video conferencing facility,” the statement said. The details thereof shall be worked out by the HoD of the benches in consultation with the registry of the principal bench, it said. “It shall be ensured that the participants in the video conference put on the apparel or at least, are properly dressed,” the Personnel Ministry said. If the advocates of the bar association of such benches are agreeable for hearing of pending cases through such mechanism, the cases shall be identified by the registry and hearing thereof shall take place through the same system in a time slot that may be decided by the HoD on a daily basis, it said. The CAT benches located in the green zone areas would resume work from Monday. The tribunal has not worked since the announcement of the nationwide lockdown in March-end. “Wherever the benches/courts are located in green zones, they shall function duly following the guidelines that are issued by the Home Affairs Ministry such as maintaining the social distance, making the sanitary arrangements and avoiding the direct contact,” it said in a statement. To the extent possible, the method of functioning of the high courts in the concerned area shall be adopted, the ministry said. The HoD of the concerned bench shall take decisions on this behalf in consultation with the president of the bar association, it said. The feedback as to the convenience of the employees and their method of functioning shall be taken from the registrar of the bench. The decisions taken in this regard shall be forthwith forwarded to the registry of the principal bench, the statement said. The government has recently issued the guidelines for identification of the red, green and orange zones, depending on the severity of COVID-19 cases and the nature of activities that are prohibited and permitted in the zones so declared

“This arrangement shall be in force till May 17, 2020 or until further orders,” it added. PTI AKV SRY

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Ben Stokes, Alessio Romagnoli to feature in Formula 1 Virtual Grand Prix

England cricketer Ben Stokes and AC Milan skipper Alessio Romagnoli will join sportspersons across the globe to square off with Formula 1 stars in a virtual race on May 3. England cricketers Stuart Broad, all-rounder Ben Stokes and AC Milan...

Steam ends Mac support for SteamVR

A video game digital distribution service Steam has announced that it will no longer support SteamVR on macOS. The company first introduced, SteamVR for Apple computers, in the 2017s Worldwide Developers Conference. Steam has now ended the ...

MP: Tiger found dead at Bandhavgarh Reserve

An eight-month-old tiger was found dead at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve BTR in Madhya Pradeshs Umaria district on Saturday, an official said. This is the third tiger death reported from the facility in a months time.A patrolling party found th...

Sharath Kamal distributes rice, vegetables to workers amid lockdown

As India fights the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic, ace Indian paddler Sharath Kamal distributed rice and vegetables among the workers affected due to the nationwide lockdown. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued an order...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020