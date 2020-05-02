40 buses reach Rajasthan to bring back stranded students: Delhi transport minister

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday said that 40 Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses reached Rajasthan at around 10 am to bring back stranded students to Delhi. He also said that social distancing will be kept in mind and not more than 20 students will be allowed on a bus.

"40 buses of Delhi Transport Corporation reached Kota, Rajasthan at around 10 am today to bring back around 800 students to Delhi. Not more than 20 students will be allowed on a bus," Gahlot told ANI. "They will be screened at the time of departure and arrival," he added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday granted permission for the movement of stranded people, including migrant labourers, workers, students, tourists, and provided the procedure for the same. Meanwhile, the lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks. (ANI)