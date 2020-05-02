Left Menu
ED files chargesheet against Naxal leaders operating in Bihar, Jharkhand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 16:49 IST
A chargesheet has been filed against two Naxal commanders operating in the Bihar and Jharkhand region, and seven others on charges of money laundering, linked to alleged extortion and levy-collection crimes, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said. The central agency, in a statement, said the prosecution complaint (chargesheet) was filed before a special court in Patna under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) early this week.

It has named Musafir Sahni and Anil Ram, area commanders of the Bihar-Jharkhand special area committee of the CPI (Maoist), and seven others. The agency has sought confiscation of properties -- including 11 flats in Bihar's Vaishali district, five plots in Muzaffarpur district, bank balance, cash, a truck and a bike -- totalling Rs 54.14 lakh of the accused.

The agency alleged that the proceeds of crime in the case were generated through collection of levy, dacoity and extortion, and illegal funds were utilised for acquisition of assets in the name of family members of the accused "so that they can be projected as untainted". "Accused utilised pseudo names to escape from law enforcement agencies and utilised the proceeds of crime to purchase assets in the name of other associates," it said.

The ED alleged that Sahni and Ram are "habitual offenders who have indulged in heinous offences like murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity" and they have been booked for offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Arms Act. "They obtained huge money through collection of levy and extortion in the name of their organisation CPI (Maoist)," the agency alleged.

Criminal charges under the PMLA were slapped against the accused on the basis of FIRs filed by the Bihar police..

