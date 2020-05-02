Left Menu
Firm up plan to employ 15-20 lakh people: UP CM to officials

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-05-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 17:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked officials to firm up a plan to provide employment to nearly 20 lakh people in the state after studying the Centre’s advisory on lockdown and the permitted economic activities amid it. He also asked them to compile all details including names, addresses, mobile numbers and work competencies of labourers returning to the state to facilitate their employment.

"A work plan should be made to provide employment to 15-20 lakh people. During COVID-19 pandemic, the state government has paid salaries to 16 lakh state government employees and 12 lakh retired employees," he said, while chairing a meeting of senior state government officials at his residence. Adityanath also directed officials to study the Centre’s advisory pertaining to the lockdown, and, restart economic activities accordingly.

"Even during the lockdown, it is necessary to search possibilities. Industrial activities should be conducted while following all anti-infection measures," he said. The chief minister observed that sugar mills have been allowed to operate and no case of Covid-19 infection has been reported from that sector.

Similarly, no such case has been reported from brick kilns, he pointed out. "In the same way, all industries should operate. A detailed work plan should be prepared to give a new dimension to investment in the state," Adityanath said in a statement, issued by the UP government. He also directed that health check up of labourers who came back to UP should be mandatorily conducted.

"The respective state governments should be informed that they should prepare a list of labourers from UP staying there, conduct their health check up, and facilitate their departure. Health check-ups of labourers who come back to UP should be mandatorily conducted. Infra-red thermometer should be made available so that the health check-up of labourers can be done," he said. The health workers should screen the labourers coming back to the state, and those who are healthy should be sent to home quarantine for 14 days, he said.

“Those who are not well, should be given treatment. An officer-in-charge for these activities should be nominated in every district,” he added. Effective policing should be done so as to ensure that any illegal inter-state or inter-district transportation is not allowed, the chief minister said.

To register a decisive victory over Covid-19, it is necessary to break the infection chain, he said. Seeking identification of Covid-19 and non- Covid-19 hospitals in every district should, he said, "It should be ensured that Covid-19 patients are given treatment at the designated hospitals only." “The prevention and precaution can stop the spread of infection,” he pointed out.

Adityanath said doorstep delivery should be improved, and quarantine centres should be increased in the state. Community kitchens should also observe social distancing, while cooking food.

"Arrangements should be made to ensure that one employee of the Revenue Department remains available at every quarantine centre," he said. He also said social distancing should be strictly adhered to in the mandis, which should be regularly sanitised.

Members of women self-help groups should be engaged in making masks, pickles, murabba and papad, he added. "If any 'nirashrit' (destitute) person dies, the government will bear the expenses of his last rites," he said in the statement..

