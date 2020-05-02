Daijiworld magazine editorial coordinator Anna Mascarenhas dies at 55

Anna Mascarenhas,55, editorial coordinator of city-based Daijiworld magazine, died here on Saturday after a three-year battle with cancer, family sources said. She is survived by husband Stephen Mascarenhas, editor-in-chief of the magazine, and daughter Ina.

The couple had lost their son in a road accident in 2017. As per her desire, her body was donated to the Father Muller Hospital here for medical research,the sources said.