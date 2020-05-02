4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, total tally 159

Four people, including three women, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the district to 159, officials said. Four patients, including a toddler, have been discharged from hospital following recovery, leaving 65 active cases in the district, they said.

"In total, 176 reports were received in the last 24 hours. Four of them tested positive for COVID-19 and 172 negative. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar is now 159," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. Among the new patients is a 49-year-old man from Sector 8, a 22-year-old woman from Sector 66, 39-year-old woman from Sector 48, and a 23-year-old woman from Chipiyana Buzurg village, he said.

Among the four people discharged from hospital include a one-and-a-half-year-old girl and two men aged 32 and 42 years, the officer said, adding another man, aged 30, was admitted to a hospital in Delhi and was discharged following recovery. "So far, 94 of the 159 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 65 active cases in the district," Dohare said. According to official statistics, the recovery rate of patients in the district is 59.11 percent. The health department said that till Saturday evening, 3,664 samples have been collected for the COVID-19 test.

So far, 2,161 people have been identified across Noida and Greater Noida who had traveled abroad recently and they have been put under surveillance. Another 229 were in institutional quarantine, it said. There are currently 54 hotspots in Gautam Buddh Nagar which have been categorized into three zones – red (new case detected in last 14 days), orange (no new case in the last 14 days), and green (no new case in last 28 days).

As of now, 24 hotspots are in the red zone, nine in orange and 21 in green, officials said.