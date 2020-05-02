Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intimations of mortality: Graveyard, crematorium workers say job now edged with ‘COVID fear’

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 18:07 IST
Intimations of mortality: Graveyard, crematorium workers say job now edged with ‘COVID fear’

When death is an everyday business, it takes on the ordinariness of just another job but COVID-19 has changed that equation and those working in crematoriums and graveyards say they are now compelled to confront their own mortality. They thought they were inured to death, even the most tragic ones, but the job itself is edged with apprehension these days, said Pappu, who works at the Nigambodh crematorium.

The 39-year-old, who has been helping cremate bodies for 12 years, said he ran away when the first coronavirus patient was brought to him on March 13. In the weeks since, he has overcome his fear but only to some extent. In his years of work at the city’s busiest crematorium, Pappu said he has disposed of countless bodies, some of those gravely ill, but never did he fear the dead.   The situation has dramatically changed after the pandemic and he is learning to live with all the precautions everyone, and he and his colleagues particularly, must take to ensure they don’t get infected. “There is a risk in everything. But this is our job and we have to do it,” Pappu, who goes by just one name, told PTI while sanitising the CNG crematorium block after a COVID-19 patient was cremated.

Pappu, who lives in Ghaziabad and has a son and two daughters, does not step inside the small block that houses the CNG crematorium units without wearing a PPE kit if there is a coronavirus body that has come for cremation. It has become much better. In the early days of the pandemic, there was very little information and no set guidelines, and people were therefore more scared, he said. According to the guidelines on disposal of bodies by the Health Ministry, the crematorium, burial ground staff should be sensitised and take care that COVID-19 does not pose any additional risk to them.

"The staff will practice standard precautions of hand hygiene, use of masks  and gloves," the guidelines state.  Pappu’s co-worker Harinder Prasad said he would earlier pick the body and keep it on on the rails that would take it inside the CNG incinerator. But no more, he said, citing the risk of infection.

“Now, no one even opens the protective sheet wrapped around the body. It is directly placed inside the incinerator,” said the 36-year-old as he goes about his daily work. Scenes of death always present a surreal picture. And more so these days.

Outside the CNG crematorium block, the staff from two hospitals with bodies of coronavirus patients are wearing PPE kits. Pappu and Prasad, who work with masks and gloves, put on the PPE robes whenever they come in contact with a body. Doctors, paramedical staff are hailed as “corona warriors”. Pappu and Prasad are also part of the band of men and women who face the risk of infection but keep at their jobs – because it is an essential service. “If we don’t do this then who will. Someone has to do this job,” said Prasad in a matter of fact tone.

Asked about the fear of dealing with the bodies of coronavirus patients, Prasad said, “Of course, there is a risk of infection. But I fear living humans more than the dead. They are not going to get up and harm us if we take proper precautions.” A resident of Bawana, Prasad said he takes a bath twice. Once while leaving the crematorium and then after reaching home. Pradeep, the supervisor of the CNG crematorium, agreed with Pappu and Prasad.

“We have to keep doing our work. If we take proper precautions, I don’t think there is anything to worry about,” said Pradeep, who also goes by his first name. Pradeep said patients who have died of COVID-19 are cremated in the CNG incinerator rather than placed on an open pyre in accordance with government guidelines. Not far from Nigambodh Ghat is the Jadid Qabrastan Ahle Islam in ITO, one of the designated graveyards to bury Muslims who have died of the disease. Mohammad Shamim, the caretaker, said 54 bodies related to the coronavirus have been buried in the 50-acre graveyard since the outbreak.

According to Shamim, even those who are not coronavirus positive but have shown COVID-19 symptoms are buried according to government guidelines. Shamim, a third-generation care-taker of the graveyard, said the risk of infection is always there but the job has to be done.

Several precautions have been taken at the graveyard. There is a separate entry and exit for those ‘coronavirus bodies’ and a corner earmarked for burial. “There are usually four people who are involved in digging, helping place the body in the grave, and then cover it with earth. But for coronavirus cases, we don’t ask out men to touch the bodies. Two family members and two people from the hospital with PPE kits do that.

“Even the digging takes place with the help of the JCB, Unlike the normal cases where we dig a three-feet grave, in case of coronavirus, we dig a 10-feet pit,” he says, pointing out to the graves marked with numbers. Still, he said, overlooking the entire process is a risky affair. “We keep sanitising ourselves and change our gloves at regular intervals.” Delhi reported 3,738 coronavirus cases and 61 fatalities till Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry figures.  PTI PR MIN MIN

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Stuck at relatives place, 4 children rehabilitated with their families after a month in J&K's Kathua

Four children, including three siblings, were rehabilitated on Saturday with their families in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir after spending over a month with their relatives in Punjab due to the lockdown, an official spokesman said. ...

Damage reported as 5.5 quake strikes Puerto Rico

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit near southern Puerto Rico on Saturday, briefly knocking out power and jolting many from their beds on an island where some people still remain in shelters from previous quakes earlier this year. There were no ...

EXPLAINER-When will PM Johnson send Britain back to work?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due next week to present a possible way out of the coronavirus lockdown to get the worlds fifth largest economy back to work without triggering a second spike in cases.The government is obliged to rev...

UPDATE 2-Buffett's Berkshire posts nearly $50 bln loss as coronavirus causes pain

Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway Inc is being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, posting a record quarterly net loss of nearly 50 billion on Saturday and saying performance is suffering in several major operating businesses. Berkshire ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020