Himachal asks residents stuck outside state to register on online portal

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-05-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 18:37 IST
Himachal asks residents stuck outside state to register on online portal

In a bid to bring back it residents stuck outside the state due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday asked them to register on its online portal. Meanwhile, the government decided to bring back it residents stranded in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohail—collectively called the tricity—from Sunday, an official spokesperson said. Those who do not have any vehicle can register on the portal http://covid19epass.hp.gov.in/, the spokesperson said, adding that the people stuck in the state can also register on it after which a comprehensive plan will be made for their movement. Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will run its buses from Chandigarh between Sunday and Tuesday for permanent residents of the state stranded in the tricity.

Buses for residents of Kangra, Chamba, Una and Hamirpur districts will run on the first-come-first-serve basis from Sunday at 6 am from Himachal Bhawan in Sector 28 of Chandigarh, an official said. Buses for residents of Bilaspur, Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts will be run from May 4 whereas residents of Shimla, Sirmaur, Kinnaur and Solan districts can board buses on May 5. A photocopy of Aadhaar card or any other government identity proof will be required and boarding will be allowed only after a medical examination, he said, adding that all people will have to give an undertaking that they are not infected by coronavirus. Principal Secretary (Revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma has been made the state nodal officer for the task. Managing Director, HRTC, Yunus, has been designated as the state joint nodal officer for bringing back the stranded people, he added. Sharma and Yunus can be contacted on mobile numbers 9418230009 and 8894035375, respectively, he added.

