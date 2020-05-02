Mentally unwell man kills 80-year-old mother in Nagpur

A mentally unwell man allegedlykilled his mother in Kanhan area of Nagpur on Fridayafternoon, police said

Sanjay Meshram (52) was going with his motherYamunabai (80) to buy medicines when he suddenly hit her witha rod, killing her on the spot, a Kanhan police stationofficial said

"The accused is mentally unwell. He has been chargedwith murder and has been remanded in judicial custody," headded.