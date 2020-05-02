Two more persons test positive for COVID-19, total count in Jharkhand rises to 115

Two more persons test positive for COVID-19, total count in Jharkhand rises to 115PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:40 IST
Two more persons on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 in Deoghar district, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Jharkhand to 115, health officials said. Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay said swabs of two persons from Sarwan block were found positive for the virus.
Jharkhand has reporteedd three deaths due to coronavirus so far. The first case of the pandemic was reported from Hindpiri on March 31, when a 22-year-old Malaysian woman, who had been to Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat congregation, tested positive.
She has since been discharged after being recorded from the dreaded disease. So far 22 infected persons have been discharged from hopitals, the officials said.
