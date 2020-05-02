Lokpal member A K Tripathi dies nearly a month after testing positive for COVID-19

Lokpal member Justice (retired) Ajay Kumar Tripathi, who tested positive for COVID-19, died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the AIIMS Trauma Centre here on Saturday, official sources said. Tripathi (62) breathed his last around 9 PM.

A former chief justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, he had been in the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, since the first week of April. "He was very sick. He was in the ICU and on ventilator for last three days," one of the sources said.

Tripathi is one of the four judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman, Lokpal..