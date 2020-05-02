Left Menu
Development News Edition

20-day-old infant, 5 others die due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan; 106 fresh cases reported

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-05-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 22:54 IST
20-day-old infant, 5 others die due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan; 106 fresh cases reported

Rajasthan reported death of a 20-day-old infant and five others due to COVID-19 on Saturday with the state recording 106 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 2,772. The 20-day-old child breathed his last at J K Lon hospital in Jaipur on Friday.

With six more deaths, the fatality count has increased to 68 in the state. Jaipur alone accounts for 38 coronavirus deaths in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

An official of the state government said the 20-day-old child from Jaipur's Chandpole area was brought to the J K Lon hospital with symptoms of coronavirus on Friday. The boy's test report came after his death, confirming it to be a case of COVID-19.

Earlier, the state government erroneously reported him as a 15-year-old boy and later they revised his age. Other victims, a 55-year-old man from Ramganj area and a 47-year-old man from C-scheme area were declared brought dead by doctors at the government-run Swai Man Singh hospital here on Friday.

Their samples were taken and they were found infected with the virus.   Similarly, another man aged 76 years was also declared brought dead by doctors at the Mahatma Gandhi hospital here on Friday. His sample tested positive for COVID-19. In Jodhpur, a 67-year-old man died at the M G hospital on Thursday, the official said.

A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient admitted in JLN hospital died on Saturday. He was admitted to the hospital on April 25. A total of 106 fresh coronavirus cases surfaced in the state on Saturday, taking the total number of such cases to 2,772.

Out of these fresh cases, 60 were reported from Jodhpur, 33 from Jaipur, four from Ajmer, three from Kota, two from Alwar, and one each from Bharatpur, Pali, Udaipur and Chittorgarh. According to the medical bulletin, 1,242 people have recovered so far, of which 825 have been discharged from hospitals.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Shops to open on alternate days in Shivamogga

The Shivamogga district administration has asked shopkeepers to open their shops on alternate days in order to avoid crowding. The shopkeepers will be opening their shops on alternate days in order to maintain the social distancing norms as...

Shops to open on alternate days in Shivamogga

The Shivamogga district administration has asked shopkeepers to open their shops on alternate days in order to avoid crowding. The shopkeepers will be opening their shops on alternate days in order to maintain the social distancing norms as...

Set up facilities for COVID-19 testing: Assam minister to pvt hospitals

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Saturday urged private hospitals to set up facilities for COVID-19 testing to meet the rising need due to the arrival of stranded people from outside the state. The need for testing will increase ma...

Winstrike, Team Spirit stay hot at Road to Rio - CIS

Winstrike Team and Team Spirit remained unbeaten on Saturday in Group A play of the ESL One Road To Rio -- Commonwealth of Independent States region. Winstrike Team 2-0 recorded victories in the first and third maps to post a 2-1 victory ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020