Left Menu
Development News Edition

One death, 17 fresh cases of COVID-19 in T gana on Saturday

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-05-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 23:19 IST
One death, 17 fresh cases of COVID-19 in T gana on Saturday

Seventeen COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Saturday, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 1,061. One COVID-19 patient succumbed to the virus, taking the number of deaths cumulatively to 29, a state government press release said.

It said 499 people have been cured or discharged till date from hospitals in the state. The number of people undergoing treatment in hospitals (active cases) till date is 533, it said.

Giving the gender-wise distribution of cases, the bulletin said 705 were males and 356 females (total 1061). Patients in the age group of 21-30 formed 21 per cent of the COVID-19 cases reported in the state as of date, the highest.

The next, at 19 per cent, were those in the 31-40 age group, it said. The lowest of two per cent was detected among people aged between 71 and 80 years.

Health Minister E Rajender on Saturday held a meeting with officials on steps to be taken at the ground level to prevent spread of COVID-19 as some relaxations are likely be given though the lockdown continued. He asked the director of public health to focus on identifying symptoms of the infection,testing and treatment so as to prevent its spread, an official release said.

The minister directed the officials to prepare proposals for recruiting adequate number of doctors in all hospitals and ensure adequate stocks of medicines in all hospitals. The release said city-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology has developed an indigenous RT-PCR kit in partnership with Genomix Biotech, for COVID-19 diagnosis.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Terrorists lob grenade on CRPF vehicle, no injuries reported

Terrorists lobbed a grenade towards a Central Reserve Police Force CRPF vehicle in Pulwama.The incident took place at Tahab Chowk in Pulwama district. No injuries were reported as per information provided by CRPF. ANI...

Migrant labourers in Chennai demand 2 months' salary before being sent home

With the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing migrant workers to reach home via trains, it has brought cheer to several people. However, some labourers in Chennai wish to go home but only after receiving two months payment from their contracto...

COVID-19: Nadda interacts with ayurveda doctors

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday praised the AYUSH Ministry for using standards of modern medical practices, along with ayurveda, in tackling COVID-19 and said it would have far reaching benefits. As part of his ongoing discussions with ...

Shops to open on alternate days in Shivamogga

The Shivamogga district administration has asked shopkeepers to open their shops on alternate days in order to avoid crowding. The shopkeepers will be opening their shops on alternate days in order to maintain the social distancing norms as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020