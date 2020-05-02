Left Menu
20 apprehended in connection with stone-pelting at security personnel in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-05-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 23:54 IST
Twenty persons were apprehended on Saturday in connection with an incident of stone-pelting at security personnel that left four of them injured in Assam's Lakhimpur district, police said on Saturday. At least five persons, including four security personnel, were injured in the incident in Dakkhin Pandhowa village on Thursday night. They had gone there after receiving information that people had gathered at a mosque to offer namaz.

All the 20 persons were apprehended from the village that falls under Naoboicha revenue circle, Superintendent of Police Rajveer Singh said. "The team got information about the gathering from the village headman. Upon reaching there, the personnel found 12 persons, including the Imam, inside the mosque," a senior police officer told PTI.

They requested the Imam and others not to gather inside the mosque and asked them to follow social distancing norms, he said. The team closed a small market operating next to the mosque before entering the complex, the officer said.

"When the team was about to leave the mosque complex, heavy stone pelting started. This caught our team completely in an off-guard situation. Four security personnel and the village headman sustained injuries in the incident," he said. The police vehicle was also damaged in the incident, the officer said.

The injured are Naoboicha police outpost in-charge Biswajit Nath, Assam Police constable Karuna Buzarbaruah, CISF personnel Bhumichar Narzary and Saroj Yadav and village headman Abdul Jalil Fareshi. An FIR was lodged against 12 persons, including the Imam of the mosque, with the Lakhimpur police station and further investigation is underway.

