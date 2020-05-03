Left Menu
Development News Edition

Owaisi writes to Amit Shah, Telangana Govt regarding discharge, travel of persons of Telangana who attended Markaz in Delhi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, MoS G Kishan Reddy and Chief Secretary to Telangana Government, Somesh Kumar regarding the discharge and travel of quarantined persons of Telangana who were present at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-05-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 00:52 IST
Owaisi writes to Amit Shah, Telangana Govt regarding discharge, travel of persons of Telangana who attended Markaz in Delhi
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, MoS G Kishan Reddy and Chief Secretary to Telangana Government, Somesh Kumar regarding the discharge and travel of quarantined persons of Telangana who were present at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi. Owaisi in his letter to Amit Shah wrote, In light of the Ministry of Home Affair's (MHA) recent notification now permitting migrants to return to their States, I (Owaisi) request that the concerned persons be discharged from the quarantine facilities and be issued a travel pass to return to Telangana

Owaisi also attached the names and details of the 38 persons along with the letter, for Amit Shah's perusal. The letter read, "I write to you regarding 38 persons from Telangana who were present at Nizamuddin Markaz and were quarantined in New Delhi since March 30, 2020. These persons are quarantined in the quarantine facilities in Narela Industrial Area, Sultanpuri Area, Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Lok Nayak Hospital, Badarpur Secondary School and Mandoli."

He continued stating, the concerned persons' family members have brought to our notice that all their diagnostic tests have been returned as "negative" and that they have completed their quarantine period but are still unable to return from New Delhi due to sudden, successive extensions of lockdown period, and the consequent absence of any inter-state means of transport. In this regard, Owaisi also requested the Chief Secretary of Telangana Government, Somesh Kumar stating that is important that the migrants should be allowed to safely return to their families in Telangana.

"I request that this matter is urgently taken up with the Union Government, and necessary steps are taken to ensure that they are issued with a pass to return to Telangana at the earliest," he wrote in the letter to Kumar. (ANI)

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Dalton: Options limited after late release by Bengals

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton said the delayed timing of his release did him no favors in his bid to join another team. This year there were a good amount of quarterbacks that were available, Dalton, 32, told the Bengals...

Soccer-Biden backs U.S. women's team after lawsuit setback

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday voiced his support for the U.S. womens soccer team, a day after it suffered a setback in its gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation. The te...

U'khand higher education vice-chairperson presents flowers to LPG cylinder delivery boys for their role in combat against COVID-19

Deepti Rawat, Vice-Chairperson of Uttarakhand Higher Education, on Saturday presented two LPG cylinder delivery boys with roses while lauding them for not just delivering cylinder to the customers but also making people aware of the precaut...

Odisha Govt classifies 15 departments as Critical that will function during lockdown

Following the extension of the nationwide lockdown, Odisha government on Saturday reviewed the situation and decided to classified its different departments in two categories namely, Critical and Partially Critical for better management of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020