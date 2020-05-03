2 deaths, 31 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded two more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, while 31 people tested positive for the virus, officials said. The deaths were reported in Jaipur, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 70, including 40 alone in Jaipur.

Of the 31 fresh cases, 9 are from Jodhpur, 8 from Jaipur, 5 from Udaipur, 3 from Chittorgarh, 2 each in Ajmer and Pratapgarh, and one each from Kota and Dungarpur, according to an official of the state government. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state has climbed to 2,803.