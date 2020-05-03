IAF chopper showers petals on J'khand hospitals to honour frontline personnel

IAF chopper showers petals on J'khand hospitals to honour frontline personnelPTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-05-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 14:07 IST
A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday showered petals on two hospitals in the Jharkhand capital to honour the doctors, health and sanitation workers and police personnel engaged in the fight against novel coronavirus. The chopper showed the petals on the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and a nearby Central Coalfields Limited hospital for around 20 minutes from 10.30 am, RIMS doctors said.
The doctors, nurses, health and sanitation workers and police personnel waved at the helicopter to show their gratitude, they said. Around 70 COVID-19 patients are being treated at RIMS.
"It was a significant moment for the hospital staff and they were very happy with the gesture," RIMS Director Dr D K Singh said..
