Left Menu
Development News Edition

Make plan for resumption of industrial activity, Adityanath tells officials

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-05-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 15:28 IST
Make plan for resumption of industrial activity, Adityanath tells officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked officials to prepare a plan for the resumption of industrial activity in the state during the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown beginning Monday. Chairing a meeting of senior UP Government officials at his official residence in Lucknow, Adityanath directed to issue an advisory regarding it, a UP government statement said.

He also asked the infrastructure and industrial development commissioner to prepare a work plan regarding labour reforms and the transfer of allowances into the bank accounts of beneficiaries of different government schemes, the statement read. The chief minister said quarantine centres and community kitchens must be constantly monitored and there should be no laxity in this regard.

Referring to the labourers returning from other states, Adityanath said, "They should be properly screened at the quarantine centres. If found fit, they should be given food kits and allowed to proceed to their homes.” “If the labourers are found medically unfit, then proper medical treatment should be given to them," he added. He said members of women self-help groups should be roped in for community kitchens, which will provide them employment as well.

The UP chief minister instructed the director general of police to keep tabs on people coming to the state from outside. "A special vigil should be maintained to prevent the spread of infection among police personnel and arrange equipment for its prevention," Adityanath said.

He stressed the need to strengthen the doorstep delivery of essential services and asked officials to prepare a plan in this regard. The CM said good and sufficient food should be available at every quarantine centre. Orders were also issued to every district magistrate to ensure that the inspection of the medical team engaged in COVID-19 treatment is compulsorily done, the statement said.

He directed that a time table should be made for farmers, wholesale and retail traders at the mandis of the state. "The mandis must be continuously and effectively monitored. These should be kept clean and arrangements should be made for sanitisers. Social distancing should be strictly adhered to," he said. The chief minister said following the implementation of the lockdown, there has been a decline in revenue. “Despite this, the state government has already paid salaries to it 16 lakh employees and pension to 12 lakh retired employees." He however, cautioned that people living in hotspots may become virus carriers for their colleagues. "Hence, these people should not go to their offices," he said.

Adityanath directed that emergency services must be started after ensuring that the protocol is completely followed. The Health Department must speak to hospitals starting emergency services in the state. An adequate supply of PPE kits, N95 masks and sanitisers should be maintained, and the capacity COVID hospitals should be increased. There are 155 L-1 COVID-19 hospitals in the state (mainly the community health centres), 78 L-2 hospitals (where oxygen facility is attached with the bed) and 6 L-3 hospitals (where ventilators are available) in the state.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

CRPF headquarters closed till Tuesday after staff tests positive for COVID-19

After a staff of the Special Director General SDG tested COVID-19 positive, the CRPF DG has ordered the closure of the headquarters till Tuesday morning. CRPF is already fighting with COVID-19 as one of its battalions has 122 confirmed coro...

Ivory Coast PM flies to France for medical checks

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the ruling partys candidate in Octobers presidential election, has flown to France for medical checks, the presidency said on Sunday.The brief statement said Gon Coulibaly left on Saturday bu...

Soccer-Germany's interior minister backs Bundesliga restart

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Sunday backed a possible restart for the Bundesliga season this month without spectators as the government prepares for a key meeting next week. Although Bundesliga clubs have returned to training ...

Lockdown 3.0 begins tomorrow with 'considerable relaxations'; some curbs to continue

The third phase of the countrywide lockdown begins Monday with considerable relaxations, but curbs will continue in containment areas so that the gains achieved so far in the fight against COVID-19 are not squandered away, officials said Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020