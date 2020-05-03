Left Menu
Development News Edition

4,000 free LPG refills distributed under Ujjwala scheme in J&K's Doda

PTI | Bhaderwah | Updated: 03-05-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 17:22 IST
4,000 free LPG refills distributed under Ujjwala scheme in J&K's Doda

Around 4,000 free LPG cylinders were distributed among beneficiaries under the centrally-run Ujjwala scheme in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. However, some Below Poverty Line (BPL) families claimed that they have not received the free refills till date, a charge denied by the concerned agency.

The free cooking gas cylinder distribution is part of the special relief measure announced by the Central government under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to mitigate against the economic losses suffered by the poor due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Indane gas, a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation, said it has reached a large section of the Ujjwala subscribers with free refills despite the lockdown.

"We have distributed 4,000 cylinders till Sunday morning at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries in the length and breadth of the district. Out of a total 8467 Ujjwala connections, money for free refills has been transferred in the respective accounts of 5,662 subscribers,” said Manager, Indane outlet, Doda, Nirja Kumari. She refuted the claim of some BPL families in Dradhu and Kharangal panchayat that they were not only charged for the Ujjwala connections but have not received any refill.

"Last year, due to shortage of regular passbooks, we issued Ujjwala passbooks among some new subscribers and now they are making an issue out of it. We will surely verify all the subscribers who have been issued Ujjwala passbooks to clear this confusion," she said. Showing her Ujjwala connection passbook and BPL ration card, Shakti Devi of Dranga village said, "I was charged Rs 2,616 for Ujjwala connection by the gas agency and have not received any money in my account till date." "I ran from pillar to post with my BPL ration card for the Ujjwala connection but to no avail. Losing all hope, I again started to go to the forest everyday to collect firewood," another resident, Renu Bala said.

However, most of the villagers expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the scheme to benefit the poor citizens of the country. "This is surely an act of kindness by (PM) Modi as we were in a fix about how to refill our cylinders during the lockdown as we are without work since the last several months and were running short of money to make both ends meet. Free ration and now free cylinders is of great help," Sapna Devi said.

Sheetal, a student, also praised the Prime Minister for the free refill and said, “We are getting more time to study instead of collecting firewood from the jungle.” PTI CORR TAS HDA.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi played important role in setting up of Lokpal: Govt

Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi, who passed away on Saturday, played an important role in setting up the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal with his innovative ideas and inputs, the government said. Lokpal of India family is saddened with this l...

Malls, cinemas, salons, market complexes, Delhi Metro will remain shut; shops selling essentials will continue to be open: Kejriwal.

Malls, cinemas, salons, market complexes, Delhi Metro will remain shut shops selling essentials will continue to be open Kejriwal....

India knows how to handle countries like Pakistan: Ram Madhav

The post-COVID19 world order will be markedly different and it will be in Pakistans own interest to change its actions like supporting terrorism, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said on Sunday, asserting that India knows how to handle such...

Guj: No relaxations in six cities during lockdown

Deviating from the Centres order granting certain relaxations in Red zones during the third phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown beginning on Monday, the Gujarat government has decided against giving any relief in six cities and as man...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020