17 new COVID-19 cases reported from Delhi's Kapashera area

As many as 17 more people from a building in Theke Wali Gali in Kapashera have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the District Magistrate office of South-West Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 17:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 17 more people from a building in Theke Wali Gali in Kapashera have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the District Magistrate office of South-West Delhi. "With 17 new coronavirus cases, a total of 58 cases have been reported positive from the building in Theke Wali Gali near the DC office in Kapashera," said the DM office on Sunday.

On April 19, the building was sealed after a person was tested coronavirus positive. As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Delhi is 4,122, including 1,256 people, who have recovered/migrated and 64 deaths. (ANI)

