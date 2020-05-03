Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar; total reaches 485

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-05-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 17:40 IST
4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar; total reaches 485

Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in Bihar to 485, a top Health department official said. Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said the four fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Katihar (1), Buxar (2) and Kaimur (1) districts.

In Katihar district, a 30-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19. In Buxar district, a 22-year-old man and a one-and- half-year-old girl tested positive for coronavirus while in Kaimur district a 45-year-old man turned out to be COVID-19 positive.

"We are ascertaining their infection trail," Kumar said in a tweet. The number of COVID-19 active cases in the state now stands at 364 while 117 people have recovered from coronavirus.

Four persons one each from Munger, Vaishali, East Champaran and Sitamarhi districts have died of COVID-19. The number of samples tested till date is 27,738.

Of the 38 districts, the outbreak has spread to 30 districts of the state. Among the COVID-19 affected districts, Munger has registered the highest positive cases of 95 so far while Buxar stood at second with 53 cases while Rohtas (52), Patna (44), Nalanda (36), Siwan (30), Kaimur (27), Gopalganj, Madhubani and Bhojpur (18 each), and Begusarai (11) accounted for positive cases in double digit.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea: Kim did not have surgery amid lingering rumours

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not undergo surgery or any other medical procedure, a South Korean official said Sunday, amid speculation about his health that continues to linger even after he reappeared publicly in recent days. North ...

Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi played important role in setting up of Lokpal: Govt

Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi, who passed away on Saturday, played an important role in setting up the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal with his innovative ideas and inputs, the government said. Lokpal of India family is saddened with this l...

Malls, cinemas, salons, market complexes, Delhi Metro will remain shut; shops selling essentials will continue to be open: Kejriwal.

Malls, cinemas, salons, market complexes, Delhi Metro will remain shut shops selling essentials will continue to be open Kejriwal....

India knows how to handle countries like Pakistan: Ram Madhav

The post-COVID19 world order will be markedly different and it will be in Pakistans own interest to change its actions like supporting terrorism, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said on Sunday, asserting that India knows how to handle such...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020