Locals in Uttarakhand's Pauri protest arrival of people from coronavirus-hit Dehradun

PTI | Pauri | Updated: 03-05-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 18:05 IST
Local residents allegedly roughed up an official and hurled abuses at a bus crew bringing home people from Dehradun, saying they feared catching coronavirus from the travellers. The bus was carrying the passengers to their villages on Yamkeshwar-Kotdwar motor road when the incident took place at Paukhal in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, Revenue Officer Dabal Singh Rawat said.

They were brought from Dehradun to Kotdwar where they were medically examined before being dispatched to their villages, he said. The residents opposed the arrival of people from a coronavirus-hit district, saying they feared getting infected from the travellers.

Two people were arrested in connection with the incident while 10 others are on the run, Rawat said. Dehradun falls in the orange zone while Pauri, with zero active COVID-19 case, is in the green zone..

