PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:55pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 18:57 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:55pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1583 488 33 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 42 32 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 485 117 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 95 19 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 43 36 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 4122 1256 64 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 5054 896 262 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 421 242 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 41 34 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 701 287 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 115 22 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 606 282 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 499 401 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 41 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 2788 624 151 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 12296 2000 521 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 10 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 162 56 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 10 6 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1102 117 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 2832 915 71 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 2757 1341 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1061 499 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 4 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 59 39 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 2579 698 43 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 886 199 48 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 40440 10661 1328 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 40263 and the death toll at 1306. The ministry said that 10887 people have so far recovered from the infection.

