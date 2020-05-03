Left Menu
No new COVID-19 cases reported today in Kerala: KK Shailaja

Amid the new cases of COVID-19 being reported every day from various parts of the country, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Sunday said that no coronavirus cases have been confirmed today here.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-05-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 19:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the new cases of COVID-19 being reported every day from various parts of the country, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Sunday said that no coronavirus cases have been confirmed today here. "I am happy to say that no cases of coronavirus have been found today. As of now, the total number of active cases in the state stands at 95," said Shailaja.

She further said that as many as 401 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far in the state. Meanwhile, Mananthavady in Wayanad, Edakkattuvayal and Manjalloor panchayats in Ernakulam and Santhanpara panchayat in Idukki district have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots. "With three more areas being declared as hotspots, the total number of hotspots in the state now stands at 84," she added.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 39,980, including 10,633 recovered/migrated and 1,301 deaths. (ANI)

